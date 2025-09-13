Two detained for being part of Whatsapp group with Pakistanis; released after 9-hour questioning

Nagpur, Sep 13 (PTI) Two persons were detained in Kamptee in Nagpur by Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad on Saturday for allegedly being part of a Whatsapp group that has several Pakistan nationals as members, an official said.

The 42-year-old teacher and 40-year-old businessman were picked up from their homes at 9am and were released after nine hours of detailed questioning, the official said.

Though they are members of the group, they are not active on it and may be joining through a shared link, the official clarified.

"They were allowed to go as no incriminating evidence has been found as of now. However, their mobile phones have been seized and the data in it is being copied for analysis," the official said. PTI COR BNM