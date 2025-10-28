Two detained for breaching Vice President security in TN’s Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Oct 28 (PTI) Two persons who breached the security ahead of Vice President C P Radhakrishnan’s visit to the city earlier in the day have been detained, police said on Tuesday.

The duo on a two-wheeler raced through the barricaded stretch of the Big Bazaar street here, promtping the police on duty to chase and nab them. “They have been detained and investigation is on,” an official said.

Taking strong exception to the incident of trespassing during the Vice President’s visit to the city, BJP Mahila Morcha president and Coimbatore South legislator Vanathi Srinivasan said two youths passed through the barricades put up by the police this afternoon at the Coimbatore Town Hall area.

“I request the police to immediately investigate whether there was any lapse in the VIP security arrangements for this event and if any such lapse was found, then appropriate action should be taken on the police officers and personnel concerned,” she said in a post on the social media platform ‘X.’ Also, she urged the police to take appropriate steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future and to further tighten the security protocols during VIP visits. PTI JSP JSP ROH