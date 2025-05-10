Two detained for clicking pics of Jabalpur military area

Jabalpur, May 10 (PTI) Two men were detained for allegedly clicking photographs of a military area in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, police said on Saturday.

Notably, military areas and vital establishments across the country are on high alert in view of the growing military confrontation between India and Pakistan.

"Mohammad Zuber (32) and Mohammad Irfan (22) were detained by the Military Police on Friday while they were taking photographs of the military area in the cantonment," Police Station House Officer (SHO) Udaybhan Bagri told PTI.

The duo told the police that they were clicking photographs in a normal course without any ulterior motive, he said.

The duo was detained as a precautionary measure and interrogated, he said, adding that no case has been registered yet. PTI COR LAL NSK