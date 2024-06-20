Two detained for duping US citizens on pretext of providing loan

Indore, Jun 20 (PTI) Two persons from Ahmedabad, including a former call centre employee, have been detained by the police in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for allegedly duping US citizens on the pretext of providing loans to them, a police official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Ajay Tomar and Rahul Mali, aged between 20 and 25 years, were arrested from a hotel in Lasudia police station area, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrendra Singh said.

Both the accused are residents of Ahmedabad in Gujarat and they had come to Madhya Pradesh for sightseeing in Ujjain and its nearby areas, he said.

"Ajay, who is not much educated, used to work at a call centre in Ahmedabad earlier. Because of this, he is adept at talking to foreigners over the phone in English," Singh said.

He used to call US citizens through the Google Voice mobile app and pose as an agent. He would then lure them under the pretext of providing loans, he said.

The accused used to receive gift vouchers online from the US citizens on the pretext of processing fees and redeem them through other mobile apps.

According to the ADCP, the police have received information that the accused, who are fond of living a luxurious life, have duped American citizens to the tune of more than Rs 15 lakh in the last one year on the pretext of providing loans.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 420 (cheating) and others has been registered against the two accused and further investigation is underway, he said. PTI HWP MAS NP