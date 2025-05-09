Two detained in Amar Colony rape case; victim's family traced to Bengal

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police has detained two more men in connection with the alleged rape of a woman near Moolchand Metro station in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area, officials said on Friday.

Earlier, a 48-year-old rickshaw puller, identified as Banty Singh, was arrested for allegedly raping the woman late Monday night.

Singh had reportedly threatened the woman, took her behind a cluster of parked rickshaws and raped her, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, two additional suspects have been detained for questioning.

"They have not been arrested yet. Further legal action will depend on the survivor's statement," the officer added.

The woman, who had initially claimed to be 18 years old and living under the metro bridge for the past month, was later found to be 24 according to her identity card.

Her family has been traced to East Midnapore district in West Bengal and it has emerged that she allegedly went missing from there on April 1 this year.

Police said the woman had difficulty narrating her ordeal initially and required the assistance of a Bengali interpreter. She was medically examined at AIIMS, where doctors confirmed rape and noted visible injuries, including bite marks.

Further investigation is underway.