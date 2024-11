Nagpur, Nov 15 (PTI) Two persons were detained allegedly with gold and diamonds worth Rs 1.63 crore in Nagpur on Friday, a Crime Branch official said.

Sheikh Salim Sheikh Wazir (30) and Kunal Ramesh Shirke (30) were apprehended at 2 pm in Imambada area with diamonds and gold biscuits worth Rs 1.63 crore, he said.

"They had brought it to Nagpur from Mumbai on a flight. Further probe is being carried out by Imambada police," he added. PTI COR BNM