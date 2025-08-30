Two devotees killed, 5 injured as autorickshaw overturns in J'khand's Giridih

Giridih, Aug 30 (PTI) Two devotees were killed and five others were injured when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling overturned in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at Hathigadha valley under Tirsri police station area, they said.

"The devotees were on their way to Jamamo Mata temple to participate in a religious event. The autorickshaw overturned on the way under the Tisri police station area," Khorimahua sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Rajendra Prasad told PTI.

He said that the injured were sent to Dhanwar referral hospital for treatment. PTI CORR SAN RG