Two Dhangar leaders end fast for inclusion in ST category after three weeks

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) Dhangar leaders Suresh Bandgar and Annasaheb Rupnavar on Tuesday called off their hunger strike for the inclusion of the community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) after 21 days.

Advertisment

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan met them at the protest site at Chondi village in Jamkhed tehsil of Ahmednagar district, a BJP leader said.

The Dhangar (shepherd) community is currently categorized as a Nomadic Tribe.

"Mahajan held talks with them. He then called Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shinde also spoke to Bandgar and Rupnavar, and assured them all the support for their cause," the BJP leader added.

Subsequently, the two leaders ended their fast, he said. PTI ND KRK