Two die after being hit by tractor in UP

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) Two young men died after they were run over by a tractor here on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

The deceased were identified as Nitin (19) and Anil (18), both residents of Collectorganj village in the Kalan police station area, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI.

They were returning after inspecting their field in Aandhi Dei village and stopped near Shahpur village to take calls when the tractor ran them over, killing them both on the spot, the SP said.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and efforts are being made to trace the tractor, Dwivedi said.