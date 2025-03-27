Two die after BMTC bus crashes into two-wheeler in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Mar 27 (PTI) Two men on a motorcycle died after a BMTC bus crashed into and ran over their two-wheeler on Old Airport Road, police said on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Tapas (33), a Rapido rider, and Aditya Bose (31), the pillion rider. Both were natives of West Bengal, they said.

The bus driver, who fled the scene after the accident, has been taken into custody, while efforts are underway to nab the conductor in connection with the incident, they added.

According to a statement from Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the accident occurred at 10.33 pm on Wednesday near the ISRO Signal on HAL Main Road, Bengaluru. The electric bus was en route from Kempegowda Bus Station to Kadugodi.

A private car was also involved in the collision, the statement said.

Citing preliminary investigations, a BMTC official stated that a review of CCTV footage indicated that the two-wheeler attempted to overtake the bus near the ISRO Signal. In the process, it collided with an oncoming car.

Due to the impact, the riders lost control and fell under the rear wheel of the BMTC bus.

"Tragically, both individuals on the two-wheeler succumbed to their injuries at the scene," the official said.

"BMTC deeply mourns this unfortunate loss of life and extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. The corporation remains committed to ensuring road safety and will continue working with relevant authorities to prevent such incidents in the future," the statement added.

A case has been registered and a formal investigation is underway, police said. PTI AMP SSK ROH