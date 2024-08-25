Two die after inhaling toxic gas inside well in MP's Anuppur

Anuppur (MP), Aug 25 (PTI) Two persons died due to suspected inhalation of toxic gas inside a well in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Jamudi village under the Kotwali police station area in the morning, an official said.

Labourers were working on a farm when two of them entered a well to resolve some problem with the motor pumps, Kotwali police station in-charge Arvind Jain said.

Another man entered the water body to check on them but started shouting after feeling uneasy. Women working in the field managed to rescue him with the help of ropes, he said.

Jain said a team of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) fished out the bodies later.

The deceased have been identified as Madan Singh (50) and Devlal (45), he said. PTI COR ADU ARU