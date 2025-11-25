Two die after motorcycle hits bridge in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Two persons died when their motorcycle hit a bridge and fell into a drain here on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred in the Jahangirabad police station area of the district.

Station Officer Durga Prasad Shukla said the motorcycle hit the railway line bridge after its driver lost control of the vehicle near Darhara village. Passersby found the bodies of the driver and the pillion rider lying under the bridge and informed police.

The deceased were identified as Sunil (18) and Deva (36), he said.

According to preliminary investigation, both men died on the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.