Two die after vehicle hits motorcycle in Odisha

Balasore (Odisha) Jan 18 (PTI) Two men died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding vehicle in Odisha’s Balasore district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place at Nampo Chak on the state highway- 57 when the vehicle collided with the two-wheeler, a senior officer said.

The deceased were identified as Gautam Sahu (18) and his friend Chandrasekhar Mahapatra (22).

They hailed from the Bag village and were going to the Jaleswar railway station when the accident occurred, the officer said.

A team from Nampo Police Outpost reached the spot and sent the two men to JK Bhattar Hospital at Jaleswar, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations.

The police launched a search operation to trace the vehicle, and suspected that it could be a sand-laden truck. PTI CORR AAM AAM BDC