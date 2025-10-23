Two die as bike falls off bridge in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) Two men died after their bike veered off an overbridge in the Saharanpur district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place in the Sarsawa police station area, and the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Sagar Jain, told PTI that Vikas (25) and his friend Rajan (30), both residents of Mohalla Harijanan in Sarsawa, were on the motorcycle on Wednesday night.

"As their bike approached the railway overbridge near a sugar mill, they lost control, and the bike fell approximately 30 feet into a field below, severely injuring both men," he said.

A passerby noticed the two men lying injured in the field and informed police.

A police team arrived at the scene and rushed them to a primary health centre, the officer said.

Due to their critical condition, they were subsequently taken to the Government Medical College in Pilkhani, where both men succumbed to their injuries, he added.

Their families have been informed, officials said. PTI COR CDN PRK PRK