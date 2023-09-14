Two die as man sets his son and family on fire in Kerala

Thrissur/Kochi, Sep 14 (PTI) A 38-year-old man and his minor son died and his wife was seriously injured after his father allegedly set them on fire while they were sleeping in their home in Thrissur district, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Police said the accused - Johnson- allegedly poured petrol inside the room in which his son, daughter-in-law, and their child were sleeping and set them on fire late on Wednesday night.

The incident was reported from Chirakakode under Mannuthy police station limits.

Johnson's son Joji, his wife Liji (33) and their 12-year-old son had suffered serious burn injuries, and they were admitted to a private hospital in Ernakulam.

Advertisment

While Joji and his son succumbed to their injuries, Liji, who suffered 50 per cent burns, is battling for her life, police said.

A spokesperson at the private hospital said the victims had suffered 90 per cent burn injuries and were put on ventilator support.

The accused, Johnson, allegedly consumed poison after committing the crime and is under treatment at a private hospital in Thrissur, police said.

Johnson had also suffered burn injuries in the incident, and his condition is critical, they added.

Police said a family dispute is suspected to be the reason behind the crime. PTI TGB TGB SS