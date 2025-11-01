Two die as scooty collides with Nilgai in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 1 (PTI) Two persons died after their scooty collided with a Nilgai here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Junaid (27) and Nahid (30).

Junaid and Nahid were travelling on the scooty when their vehicle collided with the Nilgai near Biralsi village under Charthawal police station, according to police.

Junaid and Nahid were injured in the accident and were rushed to separate hospitals, where doctors declared them dead, Station House Officer, Charthawal, Satyanarayan Dahia, told reporters.

The bodies were handed over to the families of the two men without conducting a post-mortem examination, police said.