Two die as SUV hits motorcycle in UP

Jaunpur (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) Two people, including a woman, were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an SUV here on Saturday, police said.

One person was injured in the incident that took place near Mahimapur village under the Baksha police station area, they said.

Sangeeta Devi (42) and her son Shivam Prajapati were going to Gujarati Inter-College, Churawanpur for a parent-teacher meeting with their neighbour Arvind Yadav (28) on his motorcycle when it was hit by the SUV coming from the wrong side, Circle Officer (CO) S P Upadhyay said.

All three of them were rushed to the Naupedwa community health centre where Sangeeta was declared dead. Shivam and Arvind were shifted to the district hospital for better treatment after first aid, police said.

Later, the family members of the injured took them to a private hospital where Arvind also died.

The SUV has been seized, police said.