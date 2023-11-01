Two die as truck falls off bridge in J-K's Kathua

Kathua/Jammu, Nov 1 (PTI) Two persons were killed when their truck fell off a bridge in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Bagiyal Morh near Barnoti when the truck was on its way to Jammu from Pathankot in Punjab, they said.

The deceased were identified as Balwant Singh and Ranjeet Singh, both residents of Taran Taran district of Punjab.

Rescuers had a tough time retrieving the bodies from the truck, which was badly mangled due to the impact of the fall, a police official said.

The bodies have been shifted to the Government Medical College, Kathua for post-mortem examination, the official said. PTI COR/TAS DIV DIV