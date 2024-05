Kochi, May 2 (PTI) The driver and helper of a container truck from Andhra Pradesh died when the vehicle rammed into a Metro pillar near Aluva here in the wee hours of Thursday.

The incident occurred around 2 am and both occupants of the truck died on the spot, an officer of Aluva East police station said.

The officer said that police were trying to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. PTI HMP HMP SS