Two die as vehicle falls into gorge

Gopeshwar, Oct 16 (PTI) Two people were killed and another was injured early Wednesday when a vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

The accident occurred near Bhapkund Pangti bridge between Suraithota and Malari in the district when the vehicle fell around 100 metres down the road into a gorge and landed close to the Dhauli river, Chamoli's Additional Information Officer Ravindra Singh said.

Two persons in the vehicle died on the spot while another was injured.

The deceased were identified as Manik Singh Ranyal (34) from Jammu and Karnal Singh (27) from Udhampur.

The injured person was identified as Rajveer Singh Chib (28) from Nandwal village in Jammu and Kashmir.

The vehicle belonged to the CPPL company, which is constructing the Jyotrimath-Malari border road, he said.