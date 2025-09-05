Two die by suicide in separate incidents in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) Two people, including a teenager, allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Friday.

In the first incident, Dinesh Yadav (60), a resident of Rousra village, jumped in front of the Dadar Express on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi railway section near Tendua village on Thursday evening, police said.

He was mentally ill and had left home earlier in the day, they added. His body was sent for postmortem.

In another case, Parthiv Patel (16), a resident of Bharatpura village under Sukhpura police station area, jumped into a canal near Basantpur culvert on Thursday evening, police said.

Parthiv was speech and hearing impaired since birth, they added. His body was also sent for postmortem.