Two die, five injured as wall of under-construction house collapses in Agra

Agra (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) Two persons lost their lives and five others were injured when a wall of an under-construction house collapsed here on Sunday, police said.

According to them, some people had lit a bonfire near the wall, which collapsed and trapped them under the debris.

DCP East Abhishek Agarwal said, "Around 12 pm, we received information that a wall had collapsed in Bijkoli village under the Bah police station area, and several people were trapped.

"Police and civic administration officials reached the spot and rescued seven people from under the debris. All of them were admitted to the hospital in an injured condition. However, Yogesh (45) and Hiralal (65) succumbed to injuries during treatment," he said.

The five people who are still hospitalised are out of danger and in stable condition, he said, adding the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.