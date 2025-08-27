Two die in bus-bike collision near Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 27 (PTI) Two people died on Wednesday after a speeding bus, which suffered a tyre burst, collided with their bike on the city outskirts, police said.

The accident occurred near Hanumanthayyana Palya in Magadi taluk, they said.

The deceased were residents of Aralakuppe village.

According to police, the private bus suffered a tyre burst near Hanumanthayyana Palya and hit the motorcycle, killing them on the spot.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, police said.