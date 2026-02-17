Two die in Kerala of suspected food poisoning after eating at Vizhinjam eatery

Thiruvananthapuram/Kollam, Feb 17 (PTI) Two members of a family died near Nilamel in Kollam a day ago in a suspected incident of food poisoning after dining at a restaurant in Vizhinjam here, police said on Tuesday.

Two other members of the same family are currently under treatment, police said, adding that the restaurant in question has been sealed and food safety officials would soon carry out an inspection there.

Police further said that several hundred people ate at the same restaurant on Monday night, but there have been no other complaints of anyone falling ill.

"So, the exact cause of death can be known only after the post-mortem. The family said that the problem occurred after they ate from the restaurant," an officer of Vizhinjam police station said.

The family hails from Nilamel near Chadayamangalam in Kollam district.

A case of unnatural death has been registered by Chadayamangalam police, the officer said. PTI HMP ROH