Two die in lightning strike in Jharkhand

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Sep 4 (PTI) A youth and a teenager died in a lightning strike near Manohartad Chowk in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand on Thursday evening, police said.

Sindri police station officer-in-charge, Sanjay Kumar told PTI that the two persons, identified as Uttam Malik (26) and Rohit Mahato (16), were standing close to a temple near Hirak Road to escape rain.

“During this period, lightning struck and both of them were found unconscious at the spot. A tree and a transformer were near the spot. Locals brought them to Baliapur Community Health Centre where doctors referred them to Shahid Nirmal Mahato Memorial Hospital in Dhanbad town,” Kumar said.

The doctors at the Dhanbad hospital declared them dead. The autopsy of the bodies will be held on Friday..

“The circle officer has been asked to start the process for payment of compensation of Rs 4 lakh as per disaster management rules to the family members,” said Kumar.

While Uttam Malik was married, Rohit Mahato was a student; both were residents of Manohartad and had gone for a walk together along Hirak Road. PTI ANB NN