Two die in lightning strike in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum

Jamshedpur, Sep 26 (PTI) Two persons were killed in a lightning strike in Namsole village in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Friday, a police officer said.

The two were having their meals under a tree after working in a farm this afternoon when the thunderbolt accompanied by rain struck the area, Officer-in-Charge of Boram police station Manoranjan Kumar said.

Two others working with them had a close shave.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination in MGM Hospital here.

The victims were identified as Chakradhar Kumbhkar (47) and Prabhash Singh (39). PTI BS NN