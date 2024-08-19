Two die in lightning strikes in Telangana, as rains lash several parts of state

Hyderabad, Aug 19 (PTI) Two persons died after lightning struck them in separate incidents in Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana on Monday as rains lashed several parts of the state, including Hyderabad, throwing normal life out of gear.

A 40-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl died at different places in Gattu and Maldakal of Gadwal district after being struck by lightning at agricultural fields when it was raining, a senior police official said.

Meanwhile, rains lashed several parts of the state on Monday, including Hyderabad, affecting normal life. The rainfall led to waterlogging and traffic snarls in Hyderabad and other towns of the state.

A public transport bus was stuck in flood water under a Road under Bridge (RUB) in Nizamabad and the passengers were brought out of it by authorities and local residents.

The Met Centre of IMD here said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Hyderabad and other districts on August 20.