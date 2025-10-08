Two die in road accidents in Jharkhand

Giridih, Oct 8 (PTI) Two persons died and three others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in different parts of Jharkhand on Wednesday, officials said.

In Garhwa district, a 28-year-old man, Babloo Soni of Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh, died when his bike collided with a truck on NH-343 under Ranka police station limits around 7.30 am while he was travelling from Garhwa to Ambikapur.

"The deceased’s body was sent for post-mortem examination at Sadar Hospital, Garhwa. Both vehicles have been seized," said Chetan Kumar Singh, officer-in-charge of Ranka police station.

In Gumla district, a couple and their two-year-old child met with an accident near Kansir under Raidih police station limits in the morning.

The trio was sent to Gumla Sadar Hospital for treatment. Later, Kalawati Devi (36) of Chainpur village was referred to RIMS, Ranchi, but died allegedly due to the unavailability of an ambulance, officials said.

Her husband, Vinay Baiga (40), who was also injured, refused further treatment at RIMS.

“The accident occurred when Vinay lost control of the vehicle. They were initially admitted to Gumla Sadar Hospital," said Sandeep Kumar Yadav, officer-in-charge of Raidih police station.

Civil Surgeon Shambhu Nath Choudhary said he was out of station and could not comment on the ambulance issue.

In Simdega district, two trucks collided near Tukupani Panchayat on NH-143, injuring the drivers and co-drivers of both vehicles. They were admitted to Sadar Hospital, Simdega, the officer-in-charge of T. Tangar police station said. PTI COR RPS RPS MNB