Two die in separate incidents of elephant attack

Balrampur, Apr 1 (PTI) Two persons were killed and another was injured after they were attacked by elephants at different places in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh, a forest official said on Tuesday.

Asmina and her husband Usman Ansari were attacked by an elephant on Monday evening when they were collecting mahua fruits near a forest between Phulwar and Rampur villages, Ramanujganj Deputy Forest Officer Santosh Pandey said, adding that other villagers fled the spot.

Asmina succumbed to her injuries in a government medical college hospital in Ambikapur.

In another incident, a wild elephant trampled Durga Gond (45) to death in Basen-Jigdi village when he was collecting mahua fruits from his farmland, the forest official said.

He said the kin of the victims were provided instant assistance of Rs 25,000 each while the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be given later.

Human-elephant conflicts in Chhattisgarh, particularly in the northern region, have been a cause of concern for the last decade.

The menace has spread its footprint in some districts of the central region in the last few years. PTI COR NSK