Two die in separate road accidents in J’khand’s Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Oct 17 (PTI) Two persons, including a 4-year-old child, died in separate road accidents in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Friday.

In the first incident, four-year-old Mayanand Ram died in an accident in Dulhar village under Hussainabad police station limits on Friday morning.

According to police, the child was on his way to an anganwadi centre for preschool activities when he was severely injured after coming under the wheels of a school bus.

Local residents rushed him to Hussainabad Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Sonu Kumar Chaudhary, the officer-in-charge of Hussainabad police sation said, "The driver fled the scene, but the vehicle has been identified. A special police team is searching for the bus and its driver." In the second case, 20-year-old Abhijeet Kumar of Hunterganj in Chatra district was injured in an accident under Panki police station limits on Thursday night. He died during treatment on Friday morning.

The deceased's family members and local residents blocked the Panki-Medininagar road by placing the body on it for two hours in protest.

Lesliganj Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Manoj Kumar Jha said, "The victim met with an accident yesterday evening and died during treatment this morning. Following his death, angry locals blocked the road." Meanwhile, local BJP MLA Shashibhushan Mehta and administrative officials arrived at the protest site, assured the victim's family of appropriate compensation, and helped clear the traffic jam.