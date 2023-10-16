Two die in suspected hooch tragedy in dry Bihar

Darbhanga (Bihar), Oct 16 (PTI) In yet another suspected hooch tragedy in dry Bihar, two villagers died in Darbhanga district on Monday while as many were undergoing treatment after taking ill, a police officer said.

Advertisment

According to Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police Avakash Kumar, all the affected people were residents of Rustampur village and investigations were "on into family members' allegation that they had consumed spurious liquor on Sunday".

He said, "Bodies of the two deceased, Santosh Das and Bhukhla Sahni, were cremated by family members soon after they died this evening. Post-mortem examinations could, therefore, not be conducted. We are, however, recording statements of the family members".

The police will also record statements of Laltun Sahni and Arjun Das, both of whom had allegedly consumed liquor along with the deceased, and are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, he said.

Based on the inputs, those allegedly involved in the spurious liquor business will be tracked down, the SSP said.

Sale and consumption of liquor were completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April, 2016. PTI CORR NAC BDC