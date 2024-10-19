Two die in SUV-motorcycle collision in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) A 45-year-old man and his nephew were killed here when a SUV rammed into their motorcycle, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred at Station Road turn in Kurebhar block area on Friday night when Siyaram (45) and his nephew Amar Bahadur (40) were returning home after attending a funeral, Kurebhar Station House Officer (SHO) Shardendu Dubey said.

The duo were residents of Ramdaspur in Gosaiganj area and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Dubey said.

He said that the driver of the Scorpio abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot.

Police have impounded the vehicle, he added. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ