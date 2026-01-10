Two die inside parked truck due to asphyxiation in Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Jan 10 (PTI) A man and his nephew died due to suspected asphyxiation in a parked truck at a factory here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Bhattian village, near Machhiwara town, about 40 km from the district.

According to police, the truck driver Chhotu Ram (40) and his nephew Shri Bhagwan (20) had come to the load refined oil from the factory.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the two had lit a brazier inside the truck due to the cold, leading to suspected asphyxiation, Station House Officer (SHO) Pavitr Singh.

The security officer of the factory found their bodies on Friday after noticing that the two were not responding from inside the truck, he said.

An investigation has been launched into the matter, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem to the civil hospital in Samrala, police said. PTI COR SUN OZ OZ