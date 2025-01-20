Two die of asphyxiation from suspected LPG cylinder leak in Gujarat's Morbi

Morbi, Jan 20 (PTI) Two men died of asphyxiation due to a suspected LPG cylinder leak in Malia town in Gujarat's Morbi district, a police official said on Monday.

The bodies of Kuldeep Churaman (21) and Gopal Girdhari (20), hailing from Jharkhand, were recovered from their rented room in a labour colony in Mota Dahisara village on Sunday morning, Mali Milana police station inspector Ratansing Gohil said.

Neighbours found the two lying on a bed and rushed them to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead, he said.

"The duo had cooked food using an LPG cylinder and then gone to sleep. We found gas leaking from the cylinder. A forensic post mortem conducted at a hospital in Rajkot revealed they died from asphyxiation due to suspected leakage of gas from their cooking cylinder," Gohil informed. PTI COR KA BNM