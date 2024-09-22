Two die of electrocution at procession in Pune

Pune, Sep 22 (PTI) Two persons died of electrocution during a religious procession in Maharashtra's Pune city on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Wadgaon Sheri area around 11.30 am, an official from Chandan Nagar police station said.

The victims, Zakariya Shaikh (20) and Abhay Waghmare (17), climbed onto a truck with a DJ music system and were hoisting a flag, which came in contact with high-voltage electric wires, he said.

The duo got electrocuted, and one of them died on the spot, the official said.

The other man was admitted to a nearby hospital and succumbed during treatment, he said, adding that a case will be registered in this regard.