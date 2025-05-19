Two die of electrocution during condolence meeting

Jaipur, May 19 (PTI) Two men died of electrocution and eight others sustained severe burns when a high-tension wire snapped and fell on a tent while a condolence meeting was being held there on Monday morning in Rajasthan's Balotra district, officials said.

Police have registered a case of negligence in connection with the incident, which occurred in Umarlai village of Pachpadra tehsil when more than 40 villagers had gathered at the house for a condolence meeting.

Former Kalyanpur 'pradhan' Harisingh told reporters, "The cable running directly above the tent suddenly fell. As an electric current surged through the iron poles, people panicked and tried to flee." Relatives and bystanders rushed the injured in ambulances and private vehicles to the Government Nahata District Hospital, about 20 km away, where doctors declared Amararam (70) of Umarlai and Harmalram (35) of Kanana village dead.

Tehsildar Gopikishan Paliwal said two people died while eight were injured in the incident.

Hospital authorities said the eight injured -- all men aged between 25 and 55 -- suffered between 30 and 60 per cent burns and are being treated in the ICU.

Power supply to the area was cut off after the incident and restored later in the day following repairs. PTI AG RT RT