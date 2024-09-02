Two die of electrocution in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) Two men died of electrocution while unloading sand from a truck here on Monday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 8 am when a truck from Ramnagar in Uttarakhand came in contact with a power cable near a petrol pump on Dhampur road, Noorpur Station House Officer Ravindra Kumar said.

Truck driver Saiful (28) and truck owner's son Suhail (24) suffered burn injuries and both were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, Kumar said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added.