Two die of electrocution on UP temple iron staircase

Barabanki (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) Two persons died of electrocution while they were climbing the iron stairs of Shri Lodheshwar Mahadev temple in Ramnagar here on Sunday, police said.

According to locals, Sanjay Kumar (32) was the first to go up the stairs and as soon as he made contact, he got electrocuted. Seeing him writhing in pain, Haunsla (30) tried to save him but also got electrocuted.

Police's preliminary investigation showed that there was a current leak on the stairs due to faulty wiring of a nearby roadside shop in Mahadeva village of Ramnagar Kotwali area. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Gobarha village, has a 'laiya' (sweet dish) shop at the market within the temple premises. Haunsla (30) from Gulriya village was working with him. Both of them died within a few moments, police said.

District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi said the tehsil administration will assist the kin of the deceased.