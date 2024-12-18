Two die of electrocution while constructing house in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) Two persons died of electrocution after coming in contact with a high-tension powerline while constructing a house in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Gangeru village on Tuesday evening.

SHO of Kandhla police station S Kumar said Munawwar (27) and Uzair (19) were working on erecting a pillar when a steel rod they were holding touched the powerline passing above the land parcel.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.