Two die of suffocation after entering septic tank in UP

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) Two persons were suffocated to death after inhaling poisonous gas inside a septic tank here on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident occurred at Saidabad in Ganga Nagar area of Prayagraj district, he said.

According to Handia Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Kumar Singh, Dharamraj (48) and Vinay Kumar (16) entered the septic tank to clean it on Saturday. They started suffocating after inhaling poisonous gas.

Both of them were taken out with the help of local people and rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared them dead, the ACP said, adding that legal action is being taken in the matter. PTI RAJ RUK RUK