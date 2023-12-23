Two die, seven injured as truck hits autorickshaw in UP

Kaushambi (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) Two persons died and seven were injured when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling was hit by a truck here on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the Pipri police station area.

"Eleven people were travelling in an autorickshaw when it was hit by a truck near Chaluli village," said Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Parihar.

Nine passengers were injured in the incident and two of them, Mohit (20) and Arvind Kumar (25), succumbed to their injuries in hospital. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

The truck driver fled from the spot in his vehicle after the accident. Efforts are being made to arrest him, Parihar said. PTI COR CDN DIV DIV