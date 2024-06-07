Two directors of Dnyanradha cooperative credit society held for cheating depositors

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, June 7 (PTI) Two officials of Dnyanradha Cooperative Multi-State Credit Society at Beed in Maharashtra have been arrested for allegedly cheating depositors, police said on Friday.

Chairman Suresh Kute and joint director Ashish Patodekar were arrested by Beed police from Hinjawadi near Pune on Friday morning, an official said.

A farmer had lodged a complaint with Mahjalgaon police in Beed district claiming that he had a fixed deposit of around Rs 3.5 lakh with the society but did not get his money back on maturity.

Further probe is underway, the official said. PTI AW KRK