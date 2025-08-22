Two disgruntled RJD MLAs turn up at PM's rally in Bihar

Gayaji: Two disgruntled RJD MLAs in Bihar on Friday turned up at a rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gayaji, triggering speculations that they might cross over to the NDA ahead of the assembly polls.

Nawada MLA Vibha Devi and Rajauli legislator Prakash Veer were seen taking a seat, in the back row, on the podium erected on the Magadh University premises.

Notably, Vibha Devi's husband Raj Ballabh Yadav, a multiple-term former MLA, recently walked out of jail following an acquittal by the Patna High Court in a POCSO case that caused him to spend several years behind bars.

Yadav, who is known to enjoy tremendous clout in Nawada district, was said to have been unhappy when the RJD denied a ticket to a member of his family in last year's Lok Sabha polls. His brother, Binod Yadav, quit the RJD and contested the Nawada Lok Sabha seat as an Independent.

Prakash Veer, who is enjoying his second consecutive term from a seat reserved for SCs, has been said to have fallen out of favour with Tejashwi Yadav, son and heir apparent of RJD president Lalu Prasad.