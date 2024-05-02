Two doctors assaulted in govt hospital following patient's death; 5 held

Kolkata, May 2 (PTI) Two senior doctors were seriously injured after they were beaten up by the family members of a patient following his death at a state-run hospital in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on Thursday, police said.

Five people allegedly involved in the assault were arrested.

The two doctors of the surgery surgery department at Tamluk Medical College and Hospital are undergoing treatment at the ICU of the same medical facility, police said.

Based on the complaints lodged by fellow doctors and several video clips recorded by them, police arrested five people.

Video clips showed a group of unidentified persons beating up two people with bamboo sticks beside the boys' hostel of the medical institute.

The doctors were attacked following the death of Shiekh Arif Ali, who was brought to the hospital after a motorbike accident at around 9.15 pm on Wednesday, the police officer said.

"Ali's condition improved after doctors treated him. But his family members took him away without the consent of the hospital. After an hour or so, he was brought back to the hospital. Doctors found him brought dead," he said.

Thereafter, the family members started assaulting the doctors on duty, the officer added.

Police are investigating the matter.