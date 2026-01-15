Two dozen injured as bus hits crane in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) Around two dozen passengers were injured after a contract bus collided with a crane and overturned in the Gauribazar area of Deoria district on Thursday, police said.

No fatalities were reported in the incident, they said.

According to the police, the Gorakhpur depot-attached contract bus was travelling from Gorakhpur to Rudrapur. Due to barricading at the Gauribazar crossing, the bus took a diversion near the Devgaon turn to proceed towards Rudrapur. While taking the turn, the bus rammed into a crane stationed at the spot and lost control, overturning on the road.

Police personnel rushed to the scene and helped passengers trapped inside the bus to come out. About 24 passengers sustained injuries in the incident.

Gauribazar Station House Officer Rahul Singh said all the injured were taken to the Community Health Centre in Gauribazar, where they were treated and later discharged.

Traffic on the Deoria-Gorakhpur road remained disrupted for nearly two hours following the accident. The movement of vehicles was restored after the bus was removed with the help of a crane, the police said.