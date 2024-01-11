Two drivers killed in truck collision in UP village

Muzaffaragar (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) Two drivers were killed after their trucks collided with each other on the Budhana- Baghpat road here, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place near Mudkai village here Wednesday late night when the speeding trucks rammed into each other, Circle Officer Gajendrapal Singh said.

The deceased were identified as Bhura (34) of Shahpur area and Lakshmikant (36) hailing from Rajasthan, Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and their families have been informed, he added. PTI COR SAB RPA