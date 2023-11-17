Two drones, 550 gm heroin recovered near IB in Punjab's Tarn Taran, Amritsar

Chandigarh, Nov 17 (PTI) Two drones and 550 gm of heroin were recovered near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran and Amritsar on Friday, a BSF official said on Friday.

Acting on specific information, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops and the Punjab Police conducted a joint search operation on the outskirts of Kalash Havelian village in Tarn Taran, he said.

A China-made quadcopter was recovered from a field during the search operation, the official said.

In Amritsar, the BSF personnel recovered another broken drone and a packet of 550 gm of heroin from a field near Rattan Khurd village, the official said. PTI CHS AS NB