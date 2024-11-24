Two drones found near international border in Punjab's Amritsar

Chandigarh, Nov 24 (PTI) Two drones and a packet of heroin were found near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district, a BSF spokesperson said on Sunday.

Advertisment

A drone along with a packet containing 570 grams of heroin was seized from a field near Daoke village on Saturday, the spokesperson said.

Another drone was recovered from a field by Border Security Force (BSF) troops patrolling near Mahawa village on Saturday.

Both the drones are presumed to have crashed due to the activation of technical countermeasures deployed along the border, the spokesperson said. PTI CHS CHS SZM SZM