Two drones, over 1 kg heroin recovered near IB in Amritsar

NewsDrum Desk
17 Dec 2023
Chandigarh, Dec 17 (PTI) Two drones and over one kg of heroin were recovered near the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar in the past 24 hours, a Border Security Force spokesperson said on Sunday.

Acting on specific information, BSF troops and Punjab Police carried out a search operation on the outskirts of Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar on Saturday evening.

During the search, a China-made quadcopter and a packet of heroin weighing 545 grams were recovered from a field, the spokesperson said.

In another incident, the BSF and Punjab Police conducted a search operation on the outskirts of Attari village on Sunday evening following a tip-off.

The joint team recovered a China-made quadcopter and a packet of heroin weighing 544 grams attached to the drone with a rope. PTI CHS RPA

