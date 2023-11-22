Two drones, over 6 kg heroin recovered near IB in Punjab's Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) Two drones and more than six kilogram of heroin were recovered near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts on Wednesday, a BSF official said.

Advertisment

Acting on specific information, the Border Security Force troops along with the Punjab Police conducted a joint search operation on the outskirts of Attari village in Amritsar.

During the search, they recovered from the field a bag containing five packets of heroin weighing a total of 5.290 kg, said the official.

Acting on specific information, the Border Security Force and the Punjab Police conducted a joint search operation on the outskirts of Rajoke village in Tarn Taran.

Advertisment

They recovered a China-made quadcopter and a packet of 524 grams of heroin from a field.

In another incident, the BSF troops intercepted a drone near Mianwala village in Tarn Taran.

During the search operation, they recovered the drone and a plastic bottle containing 534 grams of heroin from a field.

"Yet another attempt to smuggle narcotics through drones was foiled by vigilant BSF troops," the official said. PTI CHS CK